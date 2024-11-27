Gaudreau Family Will Be In Calgary For Tribute To Late Sons As Flames Host Blue Jackets

The Calgary Flames will host the Columbus Blue Jackets next week at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and while that's not usually a matchup that will garner a whole lot of attention, the tragic offseason death of former Flames and Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will make it an emotional game.

And, according to a report from Canada's Sportsnet, the Gaudreau family will travel to Calgary for the game on Tuesday night at 9 pm ET.

"We are deeply grateful to the Flames organization for inviting us back," the Gaudreau brothers' mother, Jane Gaudreau, told the outlet via text message. "Guy (their father) and I, along with our entire family, are looking forward to reconnecting with many friends in Calgary.

"The love and support so many have shown for John, Matty, and our entire family has helped us through the hardest time of our lives."

Gaudreau made his NHL debut with the Flames during the 2013-14 season and spent parts of nine years there in total. He decided to become a free agent and signed with the Blue Jackets in 2022, citing a desire to be closer to his family on the East Coast.

Gaudreau spent two seasons in Columbus before he and his brother were tragically killed by a drunk driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey on the eve of their sister's wedding back in August.

Since then, numerous tributes to the Gaudreaus have been staged with more sure to come on Tuesday night, and perhaps even on Friday night when the Flames visit Columbus.

One of the most emotional moments came during the Blue Jackets' home opener. After a ceremony that included Gaudreau's family and a banner honoring him being raised to the rafters, the Jackets lined up for the opening faceoff against the Florida Panthers without a left wing — what would have been Gaudreau's spot on the ice — and let the puck sit there as 13 seconds ran off the clock in honor of their late teammate.