Garrett Wilson Touchdown Catch Becomes Iconic Copy Of Michael Jordan Jumpman Logo

Move over, Michael Jordan. The New York Jets and social media are suggesting maybe Garrett Wilson is the new Jumpman.

Wilson is the Jets' wide receiver that on Thursday night caught a sick, leaping, one-handed touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers that made him look like, well, Jordan in his prime.

And Jordan's logo at its height.

The Catch That You'll See A Lot

Let's start with the fact the catch was great. It happened in New York so the first instinct is to compare it to Odell Beckham's famous catch of a decade ago.

"Garrett, he's different and that catch up there was Odell's," Jets offensive lineman Morgan Moses said. "I'm not going to say it was better than Odell’s, but I really got to analyze Odell’s one more time, you know what I'm saying.

"But that was a great catch man."

It was ruled a touchdown after an instant replay challenge by Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich. Wilson got a shin and a foot inbound, which apparently equals two feet.

It was poetry in motion.

Ballet on the football field.

But what makes the moment memorable and perhaps even iconic is its uncanny resemblance to Michael Jordan's Nike logo.

Garrett Wilson Unbelievable Catch

No, Wilson wasn't taking off from the foul line and dunking a basketball uncontested in a 1980s dunk contest.

He was reaching back for a pass that was inaccurately thrown by Aaron Rodgers, fighting off a defender, catching the ball with one hand, and then figuring out how to stay in bounds somehow.

And amid all that, the resemblance to Jordan's logo is uncanny. It's undeniable.It took social media about 10 seconds to recognize Wilson's catch and Jordan's logo could be related if not outright twins when viewed at the correct angle.

And afterward, players recognized the same.

Wilson Gives Adidas A Nike Look

Jets fellow receiver Davante Adams saw replays of the play in the stadium and then again on his phone in the locker room.

"I told him he might get kicked from Adidas after that one," Adams, a Nike spokesman, said of his Addidas spokesman teammate. "That one looked like he headed over to Jumpman with me.

"I'm going to talk to some people about that one, but I'm not saying they are going to replace the logo and I know Mike (Michael Jordan) might not like me saying that, but that was a hard catch and I really just saw it about three minutes ago too. I heard a lot about it."

Wilson, in his typical team-first approach, didn't immediately see his play as some sort memorable moment – and certainly not as a Mona Lisa catch to be hung in the NFL's Lourve Archives.

"I was like, 'I hope that one counts, I hope that’s not one of those that I have to be like what if,'" Wilson said. "But I’m glad it did. That was all my teammates. I was just happy I can make a play for my teammates. They trust me, they believe in me, they give me hope. I’m just glad I can make a play for my teammates."

Garret Wilson: Making A Play

Yeah, OK, this might be a play for the ages and Wilson is talking about making a play for his teammates. Love him, really do.

So what next?

Well, you'll definitely see the play over and over. And over and over and over.

The suggestion here is to stay away from ESPN on Friday, or you'll be bombarded with this catch.

But soon the marketing people will get hold of it. Guaranteed.

Adidas will because now they have an obvious response to Nike's Jumpman. And it wouldn't surprise if Nike lays in wait for Wilson's contract to expire so it can add him and his wild catch to its stable of talent.

This catch isn't going to be soon forgotten.