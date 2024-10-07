Raiders QB Shows Impressive Maturity And Accountability After Horrible Game: VIDEO

Gardner Minshew put on a masterclass in accountability after being benched Sunday.

QB1 for the Raiders was benched Sunday during a 34-18 loss to the Broncos, and he finished the game with 137 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. One of the interceptions was a 100 yard pick six.

It was an ugly outing to say the least, and it's now unclear if Minshew will start moving forward.

Gardner Minshew accepts accountability after horrible performance and benching.

How did Minshew respond? Did he pout? Did he make excuses? Did the Raiders QB blame others or the refs for not calling a clear hold against him on his pick six?

No.

He stood tall in front of the media and put the loss on his shoulders, which is exactly where it belonged.

"I thought we got off to a good start. Then I killed off our momentum with a pick six and at the end of the day I didn’t do a good enough job giving us a shot to be competitive in this game. At the end of the day, that's on me. We'll show back up to work tomorrow like we always do and keep rolling," the former Washington State star QB told the press after the game.

While I have no clue whether Minshew will start over Aidan O'Connell moving forward, I can say that this is what you want to see out of a leader.

This is what you want to see out of a team's starting QB. A leader has to take accountability. The buck stops with him, and he doesn't point fingers or make excuses.

Minshew played horribly against the Broncos, and might have lost his starting job in the process. Instead of offering any kind of spin, he straight up said it was on him.

That's becoming rarer and rarer these days. It's almost like we've taught people they should be handled as softly as possible and nothing is ever their fault. Wrong. It's people's fault all the time, and when it is your fault, you put your hand up and accept accountability.

Minshew's fate as the team's starting QB will likely be decided in the coming days, but it's refreshing to see a man who shows no hesitation to take responsibility and accountability. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.