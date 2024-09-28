Frankie Muniz Is Tough As Nails, Finishes Truck Race With Broken Rib

There's a long history of celebrities wanting to get involved in racing, and that is sometimes to check something off the ol' bucket list. Other times it's because they really want to be on track, and I think if there was any question as to whether or not former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz belongs in the "really want to be on track" group, we can put that question to bed.

Why? Because he revealed that he competed in the series' latest race from start to finish with a broken rib.

The 38-year-old Muniz (feel old?) finished Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway in 29th and five laps down behind race winner Corey Heim.

Yeah, that's not a finish worthy of popping and some things to clean up — even if Friday's race behind the wheel of the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing marked only his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start — Muniz's gutsy performance is worth a pat on the back.

A gentle one.

Muniz has two starts in the Xfinity Series this season — both of which ended with DNFs — and another Truck Series start in which he finished 31st at Nashville.

So, no, this hasn't been an easy season, but think about how much the dude wants to be out on track if he hops in the car with a broken rib. Even the act of just hopping into a stock car itself with a broken rib seems like it would be painful!

But Muniz didn't use that rib as an excuse as he explained in a following tweet about some bad luck on the opening lap.

"But I didn't let that hinder me at all. Was prepared to run the race no matter the pain. Then, I literally cut a tire going into turn 1 at the start of the race. Must have run over something behind the pace car," he wrote.

Ouch, that really is one of those "it's really not your day" moments, but Muniz pledged to continue on with his racing journey, and leaning on his faith to do it.

"All that said, I have to trust this is all part of God's plan," Muniz said. "I trust the process he is putting me through, and I will not give up."