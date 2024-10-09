Golfer Who Just Earned His PGA Tour Card Is Already Manifesting A Spot On The U.S. Ryder Cup Team For 2025

Frankie Capan III is a name that the majority of golf fans out there have never heard, but the young American wants to change that in incredibly fast fashion.

Capan officially earned his PGA Tour card this past weekend after finishing third on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He picked up one win, two runner-up finishes, and seven Top 10s in his 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and also made the cut at the U.S. Open before finishing T-41.

Capan also happened to shoot an opening-round 58 during the Veritex Bank Championship in April, which broke the course record previously held by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

While 2024 was an awfully good year for the former Florida Gulf Coast standout, he's looking to make a red, white, and blue splash come 2025.

During an appearance on the ‘College Golf Talk’ podcast, Capan talked about goals, or really his lack thereof, before sharing that he has his sights set on the U.S. Ryder Cup team next year.

"I’ve never had super specific goals," he said.

"I just have things that really inspire and excite me, and one of those things would be teeing it up at Bethpage Black next fall in the Ryder Cup.

"I told my caddie that would be somewhat of a goal for next year. We probably have to get off to a good start, get into some of those elevated events early and then have a good rest of the year."

Some people will see that quote from Capan, a guy who has only played in four PGA Tour events his entire career, and laugh.

The reality is that every American and European golfer at the highest level shares that exact same dream of making a Ryder Cup team. What makes Capan different is that he's not afraid to actually talk about it, even if he's entering year one on the PGA Tour.

It may be the longest of longshots for him to make the Ryder Cup team in 2025, but you can't fault the guy for dreaming.