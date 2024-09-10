Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Ordered To Turn In Assets To Cover $12M Debt

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Houston judge to hand over assets to cover a $12 million debt. As OutKick's Joe Kinsey previously reported, Peterson got into a loan with the wrong people.

AP last played in the NFL in 2021.

Peterson, the NFL's 2012 AP MVP, is being asked to surrender several belongings found in his Missouri City, Texas residence.

On Monday, a judge in Houston ordered constables in Fort Bend County, Texas, to escort Robert Berleth, the court-appointed receiver, to Peterson's residence to maintain peace.

READ: Court Orders Adrian Peterson To Pay Up On Massive Defaulted Loan

Peterson raked in a whopping $100 million throughout his career.

Court records revealed that Peterson was held accountable for an $8.3 million summary judgment in a case involving a Pennsylvania business that had lent him $5.2 million in 2016. As reported by ESPN, the total amount has increased due to accrued interest and legal fees.

In July, Berleth requested the order to seize the assets, stating that Peterson "is known to have numerous assets."

Berleth said, "The receiver requests constable accompaniment when receiver levies the numerous assets known to be stored at (the property) to keep the peace and prevent interference with the Receiver’s duties."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com