Former Pats Player Arrested For Assaulting 82-Year-Old Man At Planet Fitness

We've got a retired New England Patriots player fighting with guys in their 80s over gym equipment at Planet Fitness.

On Wednesday, it was reported that former New England Patriots halfback Patrick Pass was arrested in Rhode Island for pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground during a dispute over gym equipment.

The incident occurred in August at the Planet Fitness location in North Providence. The old man reportedly sustained injuries to his back; Pass was granted $10,000 personal recognizance and was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Pass was charged with the assault of a man over 60 years of age, resulting in bodily injury (felony), as well as disorderly conduct (misdemeanor), as relayed by the New York Post.

Pass, 46, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. His initial stint in Foxborough lasted from 2000 to 2006, and jumped from limited stints with the Houston Texans and New York Giants in 2007. He was selected in the 2000 draft in the seventh round by the Pats.

Pass rejoined the Pats in 2009 as part of their practice squad before calling it a career. After his playing career, Pass coached the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League from 2020 to 2021. The coach was indefinitely suspended by the IFL due to his involvement in a brawl that saw players jumping into the stands during a game with the Arizona Rattlers. He has since remained with the team, working as its Director of Football Personnel Development.

Last year, a separate assault case involving a former Patriots player emerged — former New England linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested after assaulting a patron at a West Hollywood nightclub after the latter reportedly taunted McGinest over his alma mater, USC. Footage from the incident showed McGinest, joined by his associates, hitting the man with a champagne bottle. After the incident, McGinest was booted from his job as an analyst on NFL Network.

