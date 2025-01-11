Former Oregon Duck Ryan Pellum Arrested Over Alleged Christmas Pistol-Whipping

Former Oregon Duck receiver Ryan Pellum is currently in the transfer portal, but it looks like he has way bigger issues to deal with than picking a school after he was arrested in connection with an alleged pistol-whipping incident.

According to The New York Post, Pellum is being charged with assault with the use of a firearm and was arrested in Springfield, Oregon, not too far from the Oregon campus in Eugene, Oregon.

However, despite the arrest in Oregon, the incident is alleged to have happened on Christmas Day in Long Beach, California, which is Pellum's hometown.

According to The Oregonian, Pellum is accused of assaulting an individual by hitting them over the head with a 9mm pistol. This resulted in a head injury that required stitches.

Pellum is then alleged to have fired two shots in an "unknown direction." Neither the name of the victim nor their relation to Pellum has been revealed.

Long Beach police issued an extradition warrant which is what led to Pellum's arrest in Oregon. Strangely, police said that during his arrest, Pellum said he was aware of the extradition warrant because he said people had called and told him about it, but he didn't elaborate any further on who this was or why they would be privy to this information.

Pellum was bailed out of jail and is set to appear in court back in California on January 23.

Oregon's athletic department declined to comment on the situation, seeing that he is no longer a part of the program.

The 19-year-old — whose given last name is Taylor — spent one season at Oregon and appeared in one game this season but opted to use a redshirt, so is still considered a freshman. He is also the nephew of former Oregon linebacker and defensive coordinator Don Pellum.