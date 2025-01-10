Former LSU WR Kyren Lacy Has A Warrant Out For His Arrest

LSU receiver Kyren Lacy has a very serious problem on his hands as he gears up for the NFL Draft.

According to WAFB, Lacy is wanted on charges of negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run in connection with an incident that occurred back in December.

Police say that back on December 17, Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger south on Louisiana Highway 20 where he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone."

A Louisiana State Police document alleges that during one of these passes, a pickup truck in the northbound lane was forced to slam on the brakes and swerve out of the way to avoid a collision with Lacy.

This led to a chain reaction in which a Kia Cadenza driving behind the truck swerved to avoid a collision but did so into the northbound lane where it struck a Kia Sorrento driven by 78-year-old former Marine Herman Hall.

Hall was critically injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police say that Lacy sped away from the crash and did not report it to police.

Two days after the incident, Lacy — who spent the last three seasons at LSU after spending two with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns — declared his intent to enter the NFL Draft.

State police said that they are "in communication with Lacy and his legal representation to turn himself in."

This past season, Lacy had the best year of his collegiate career with 58 catches in 12 games for 866 yards and 9 touchdowns.