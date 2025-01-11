Former LIV Golfer Roasts New Tour, Praises PGA

The war between the LIV Golf tour and the PGA Tour has mostly died down, with both sides working towards an agreement and new crossover events.

But that doesn't mean that there isn't competition between the two tours at an individual level. One such example is Eugenio Chacarra, a 24-year-old former college golf star at Oklahoma State. Chacarra was one of the first golfers to join LIV, leaving college early with a three-year deal.

While he started with a win in just his fifth event in 2022, he's struggled since, and was dropped by Sergio Garcia's team heading into 2025. And on his way out of LIV, he had some very harsh words for how the tour treats its younger players.

"When I joined LIV they promised OWGR and majors," said Chacarra to Tom Hobbs, AKA Flushing It on X. "But it didn’t happen. I trusted them. I was the first young guy, then the others came after I made the decision. But OWGR and majors still hasn’t happened. I saw you last year when they pulled the bid. It’s frustrating, but I’m excited for the new opportunity and to see where my game takes me.

"I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get major access and ranking points. On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money. It doesn’t matter if you finish thirtieth or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup."

LIV Has Some Competitive Issues That Money Can't Fix

Chacarra continued, comparing himself to Ludvig Aberg, who has one win on the PGA Tour, but enjoys more access to big tournaments as a result.

"I’m a winner and I was never treated like a winner," he continued. "On the PGA Tour, Ludvig Aberg has one win and I have one win on LIV. He has one win on the European Tour and I have one win on the International Series on the Asian Tour. So we have similar careers, but he has way more experience and plays way more big tournaments, but we have the same wins."

These are all valid concerns about the breakaway league; there are no tournaments with the same level of importance as the PGA's majors or signature events. And outside of the top few players, it's hard to accumulate important ranking points necessary for other competitions.

But that's the risk you took when you signed on to LIV in the first place. Yes, the organizers might have promised more than they could deliver, but again, that's the risk of joining a new format. And it's hard to have too much sympathy when you're receiving guaranteed money, something few golfers get.

The PGA is also set to change in the coming years, with smaller fields and a focus on signature events. Chacarra might have a rude awakening if he makes it onto that tour too.