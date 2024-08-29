Former Celtics Champ Glen Davis Pauses Prison Date Thanks To Film Project

Glen "Big Baby" Davis, a former Celtics champion, avoided going to prison this week over a damning case of insurance fraud … at least delaying the date for several weeks to finish up his documentary.

The date for his appearance in prison was pushed back to October 22.

A twist in Davis' path to prison, Southern District of New York Judge Valerie E. Caproni made the decision after Davis' legal team requested more time to allow the ex-player to wrap production on a film about his life.

Davis' legal team argued that the folks in Hollywood want Davis to finish the documentary and that the funds could be used for restitution, though being in the can won't help with the box office numbers.

"I feel like I'm going to have good quality time in there," Davis previously said about prison. "Learn things, meet new people. It's going to be all right."

'Cool Hand' Davis, 38, will serve three years in prison for illegally squeezing money from the NBA's Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. He was part of a scheme involving 18 former NBA players who submitted fake insurance claims to siphon roughly $5 million from the league.

Davis reportedly squeezed the NBA out of $27,000, citing a dental procedure for the money but using the funds on flights from Las Vegas to Paris.

Manhattan federal prosecutors outed the group of retired players in a report from October 2021, which named former players that included Davis, Will Bynum, Sebastian Telfair and Terrance Williams.

The list of players involved in the fraud scheme included Davis, Bynum, Telfair, Williams, Milt Palacio, Antoine Wright, Darius Miles, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Jamario Moon, Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Melvin Ely, Christopher Douglas-Roberts and Tony Wroten.

"Shout out to the ladies out there," Davis said in a deranged social media post. "Write me. I'll be in there getting fine as hell. When I get out, call me ‘Big Baby Jailbait!’"

