Former Celtics Champ Glen Davis Pauses Prison Date Thanks To Film Project

Published|Updated

Glen "Big Baby" Davis, a former Celtics champion, avoided going to prison this week over a damning case of insurance fraud … at least delaying the date for several weeks to finish up his documentary.

The date for his appearance in prison was pushed back to October 22.

A twist in Davis' path to prison, Southern District of New York Judge Valerie E. Caproni made the decision after Davis' legal team requested more time to allow the ex-player to wrap production on a film about his life.

LOS ANGELES - Glen Davis of the Boston Celtics and Ron Artest of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for position on a free throw in the first half of Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Davis' legal team argued that the folks in Hollywood want Davis to finish the documentary and that the funds could be used for restitution, though being in the can won't help with the box office numbers.

READ: Ex-Celtic Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Gives Unhinged Response To 40-Month Prison Sentence Over Benefits Fraud Scheme

"I feel like I'm going to have good quality time in there," Davis previously said about prison. "Learn things, meet new people. It's going to be all right."

'Cool Hand' Davis, 38, will serve three years in prison for illegally squeezing money from the NBA's Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. He was part of a scheme involving 18 former NBA players who submitted fake insurance claims to siphon roughly $5 million from the league. 

Davis reportedly squeezed the NBA out of $27,000, citing a dental procedure for the money but using the funds on flights from Las Vegas to Paris.

DALLAS - Glen 'Big Baby' Davis of the Power shoots a free throw against the 3 Headed Monsters during week nine of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at American Airlines Center on August 17, 2019. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Manhattan federal prosecutors outed the group of retired players in a report from October 2021, which named former players that included Davis, Will Bynum, Sebastian Telfair and Terrance Williams.

The list of players involved in the fraud scheme included Davis, Bynum, Telfair, Williams, Milt Palacio, Antoine Wright, Darius Miles, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Jamario Moon, Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Melvin Ely, Christopher Douglas-Roberts and Tony Wroten.

"Shout out to the ladies out there," Davis said in a deranged social media post. "Write me. I'll be in there getting fine as hell. When I get out, call me ‘Big Baby Jailbait!’"

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com