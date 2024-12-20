Former British Track Star Says He Might Implement Transgender Ban If Named IOC President

The International Olympic Committee is going to be getting a new president in the near future and one of those who has thrown his hat in the ring is Sebastian Coe.

Coe is regarded as one of Great Britain's greatest runners and won gold in the 1500m at both the 1980 Moscow and 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, and since then he has served on the London Olympic Committee and as a member of Parliament.

He's also head of World Athletics which, according to Fox News Digital, has a strict policy against trans athletes competing in women's competitions, and he said that if he is named head of the IOC, he'd be open to exploring a similar policy for the Olympics.

Coe said that if he gets the job as the Olympics head honcho, it's "possible" that a policy similar to the one used by World Athletics could make its way to the Games.

"We will have a very clear policy that will be un-ambiguous," he said. "We've been very clear in World Athletics that transgender athletes will not be competing in the female category at the elite level."

Coe didn't get into the nuts and bolts of how this would work, but I think any sensible person will be all in favor of an unambiguous policy on this front.

The best women in the world in their respective sports should get the chance to show what they've got on the world's biggest stage.

Call me old school, but I don't think they should lose those spots to someone who was born a fella.

I think most people probably agree with Coe on this one, but you can be sure that he's going to face some pushback from progressives who will insist that, no, women's sports are better with dudes in them.