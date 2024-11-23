Flyers Matvei Michkov Joins Elite Company With Latest OT Winner

Two of the NHL's brightest young stars Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard and Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov — went head-to-head for the first time at the NHL level on Saturday and it ended with Michkov joining a pretty exclusive club.

Both clubs have struggled at times this season, and both Bedard and Michokv — who were drafted No. 1 and No. 7 respectively in the 2023 NHL Draft — have also had their share of struggles.

Bedard has dealt with a bit of a sophomore slump, while Michkov was healthy-scratched two games in a row after a strong start to the season.

Chicago had a 2-0 lead going into the third period, but Philadelphia tied the game thanks to goals from captain Sean Couturier and Da Beauty League alum Noah Cates who scored his first of the season to tie the game and send it to overtime.

There was a holding penalty on Chicago's Alex Vlasic that handed the Flyers a powerplay and they — or more accurately, Matvei Michkov — made them pay on the ensuing 4-on-3 powerplay.

That beauty was Michkov's 7th goal of the year, his second overtime game-winner, and that's what we need to look at.

While it has been up and down at times this year, Michkov is very much in the Calder Trophy race. Still, it's clear that Michkov has a nose for the net, especially in the extra frame, and he joined a pretty exclusive club by potting his second OT-winner before turning 20 years old.

NHL Public Relations tweeted out a graphic that shows Michkov is on the precipice of tying Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash, and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most OT-winners as a teenager in league history.

That's not the most meaningful stat but look at the list. It's some good company to be in.

Now, Michkov only has until December 9 — his 20th birthday — to make it happen, but there's no doubt he has what scientists would call the "Clutch Gene."

Check out what he told the media through an interpreter after the game.

The kid certainly has ice in his veins, that's for sure.