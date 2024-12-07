Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Unloads On Officials After OT Loss To Bruins

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella was pleased with how his team played in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, but he sure didn't sound happy with the officiating that helped the Bruins come back to tie the game and ultimately win it.

The Flyers looked to be in good shape thanks to a pair of goals from rookie (and, I'm calling it now: Calder Trophy frontrunner) Matvei Michkov. However, despite tacking on a third goal the Flyers gave up three including a tying goal by Bruins captain Brad Marchand that sent the game to OT.

But while the Bruins were making a comeback, some very questionable calls went against the Flyers and Tortorella was not happy about them after the game, which was won on an OT goal from Boston's Pavel Zacha.

"Let me start: One thing I teach my team to do is not dive," Tortorella said. "Maybe I should start teaching them that. The way this has gone here ... maybe I should teach them to dive."

Tortorella said that his team is told not to "embarrass the referee" and that they focus on playing an "honest game."

"I’m proud of the way our team played," Tortorella said. "Did we piss another one away? Yeah, but other people had a little bit to do with that also."

Tortorella isn't wrong. Those both looked like weak calls and potential dives, but neither the Bruins didn't convert on either power play. The Flyers blew that lead on their own… it's just that the calls sure didn't help their cause since it made them spend two minutes killing a penalty that wasn't a penalty.

At least not on the Flyers. Sure could have been an embellishment call or two, though.

Tortorella's Flyers will get a chance to redeem themselves when they play the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.