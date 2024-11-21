FSU Not Wearing Its Electric Turquoise Uniform During Its Seminole Heritage Game Makes Plenty Of Sense

Florida State football welcomes Charleston Southern to Tallahassee on Saturday as part of Seminole Heritage weekend, which led many to believe that the Seminoles would debut their turquoise uniforms. Various teams on campus have worn turquoise over the years for select games in November, which is Native American Heritage Month, and FSU fans could certainly use something to get excited about for its 1-9 football team.

Head coach Mike Norvell has said not so fast. He explained that his team will be wearing their traditional garnet-and-gold get-up on Saturday.

"We're going to stay in traditional dress," Norvell said during his press conference. "Obviously, so much respect for the heritage, as I mentioned the other day, but this is something we've done. Kind of used them a little bit in recruiting. There could be future opportunities where we break those out, but this week we're going to stay with a classic look."

Before anyone accuses FSU or Norvell of disrespecting the Seminole Tribe, the team is still set to honor their relationship with the tribe in a variety of ways on Saturday, including recognizing some of the senior members of the tribe during halftime.

As for Norvell nixing the idea of debuting the turquoise uniforms, many will argue that it doesn't make a whole lot of sense given that the football program is promoting the Seminole Heritage game and the literal color across social media. In reality, the head coach's decision makes all the sense in the world.

Florida State has been the most embarrassing program in the FBS this season. We're talking about a team that ran the table a year ago, entered this season ranked 10th in the country, went out and spent money to acquire quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and had everything blow up in nuclear fashion.

Florida State's lone win of the year came against Cal at home on September 21, and the Seminoles have scored more than 20 points in one game all season, which came in a loss to Georgia Tech to kick off the campaign.

In no world would it make sense for Norvell to award his players by letting them wear some of the flashiest uniforms in the country, especially against an FCS opponent in 1-10 Charleston Southern. The optics would be pathetic, even more so than they already are.