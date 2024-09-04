Florida State Spent An Ungodly Amount Of NIL Money To Go 0-2

It's only the first week of September, and there's already a clear choice for most disappointing team in college football this season.

The Florida State Seminoles entered 2024 with expectations of an ACC Championship and a guaranteed College Football Playoff berth. Instead, they've started 0-2 with losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College. It's hard to be more disappointing than that…unless you also spent an extraordinary amount of money on name, image and likeness deals to build up a top-level roster before starting 0-2.

And that's exactly what Florida State did, according to a new report.

Bruce Feldman from The Athletic reported on Wednesday that FSU committed an incredible amount of money overall, and specifically to its defensive line. According to Feldman, the Seminoles spent $2 million to secure their "starting front," as part of a $12 million overall NIL budget.

How's that NIL money working out for the team's defense up front? Florida State allowed 263 yards rushing to Boston College at home on Monday. Boston College.

Florida State Seminoles Show Money Doesn't Fix Everything In College Football

Florida State's defensive front isn't the only issue; as anyone who's watched them play in Week 0 and Week 1 can attest, their quarterback situation is also bleak. To say the least.

It's a near certainty that part of the team's massive NIL budget went to transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who's played exceptionally poorly in the two losses. Uiagalelei completed just 50 percent of his passes on Monday, with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times and frequently missed wide open receiver targets. He wasn't much better against Georgia Tech.

Having money to spend on NIL deals for recruits and transfers is great – if you spend it wisely. Easier said than done, of course. But Miller Moss led the USC Trojans to a win over LSU after sitting behind Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart for years in Los Angeles. About as cheap as it gets, and Moss was 27-36 for 378 yards and a 172.4 rating.

Mike Norvell has his work cut out for him this season and down the road, not just digging out of an 0-2 hole, but getting better at player evaluation. Especially with direct salaries and a salary cap an eventual certainty.