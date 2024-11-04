Florida State Fan Caught On Video Behaving Like An Idiot During Blowout Loss: WATCH

A Florida State fan is getting a lot of attention online, and not for good reasons.

The Seminoles fell to 1-8 after getting blown out 35-11 Saturday by North Carolina. It was just the latest ugly loss for FSU and Mike Norvell.

It feels like it was a different lifetime when the team went undefeated in the regular season and won the ACC last season.

Fans are livid with the state of the program, and one made that clear Saturday.

Florida State fan goes viral for heckling team.

The X account @TheOneBarrelRum posted a video of a fan behind the team's bench just screaming and yelling at the team.

At one point, it appeared the fan was calling the players "garbage" and declaring he wasted his money. People in the stands near him clearly weren't impressed with his conduct.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Heckling players is part of sports. It's the nature of the beast. However, this dude seemed to be on a one-man mission to become the most hated man in FSU's stadium.

Does he really think the team is unaware of how bad they are? As for wasting his money, if you're spending money at this point to watch the Seminoles lose games, then that's on you. You know exactly what you're signing up for by going to a Florida State game at this point.

Don't scream at the players calling them "garbage" thinking it's going to make a difference. I can promise you that it 100% won't, and it's just going to annoy anyone sitting near you.

That's exactly what happened in this situation, and judging from the fact the video is going mega-viral, people agree with my assessment.

What do you think of this fan's behavior? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.