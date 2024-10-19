Florida State Fans Melt Down After Humiliating Loss: REACTIONS

Mike Norvell better stay off the internet for the foreseeable future.

The Florida State Seminoles fell to 1-6 and 1-5 in ACC play after losing to Duke 23-16 Friday night. The team's only win this season came against Cal, and it was a brutally ugly 14-9 victory.

The 2023 campaign that ended with winning the ACC and an undefeated year going into the bowl game feels like a different lifetime.

Fans have had enough and are in an open state of revolt.

Florida State fans flip out after the Seminoles lose to Duke.

Fans took to social media on Friday night with their pitchforks and torches to make it known the state of FSU football under Mike Norvell is a joke.

Check out some of the reactions and comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's simply no excuse for the state of Florida State football. None. Having a down year after finishing 13-1 is one thing. That happens, especially when the team no longer has an elite QB.

However, there's a big difference between having a down year, and being 1-6. The Seminoles don't even look interested in playing.

They look like a bad FCS team at times, and that's one hell of a fall from grace. Clearly, fans are livid and you can't blame them.

Next up is Miami next weekend. Prepare for that one to be ugly! Let me know your thoughts on the state of Florida State football at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.