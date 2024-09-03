Social Media Torches Florida State After Embarrassing Loss

Social media is on fire after Boston College upset Florida State.

The Eagles entered the game as significant underdogs, but walked off the field with a 28-13 win against the Seminoles.

There was no point of the game where it felt like FSU was ever in control. Boston College simply controlled all aspects of the game, and Florida State is now 0-2 to start the season.

It's a tough time for head coach Mike Norvell and his players. It's going to get a lot tougher if they decide to hop on social media.

Social media torches Florida State.

As we've seen multiple times since the season started, fans enjoy watching teams burn early in the season.

The reactions were incredible as the Seminoles fell to 0-2. Check out some of the best reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely brutal. This is social media and college football at its best. Inject this kind of pettiness right into my veins.

We've been told for months that Florida State was a legit contender this year after being kept out of the playoff last season.

We were all told DJ Uiagalelei would finally put it all together. None of that has happened through two games. The Seminoles look awful and fans are more than happy to rub it in.

This is the kind of electric energy that keeps us alive.

Next up for the Seminoles is Memphis - Mike Norvell's old team. They drop that game and Tallahassee is going to erupt. Let me know what you think of the state of FSU football at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.