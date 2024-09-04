Florida Fan Shares Insane Lane Kiffin Post, Gets Rightfully Roasted

Florida fans are trying to throw up a hail Mary to land Lane Kiffin, and it's comical to watch unfold.

The Gators opened the season by getting blown out 41-17 by in-state rival Miami. It was beyond humiliating for Billy Napier's team.

It looked like men against boys on the field. The Gators program continues to crash and burn over the past few years with no end in sight.

What do fans do when they've lost faith? Beg for a new coach and make irrational statements. That's exactly where fans of the Gators are at now.

Florida fan roasted for hoping to hire Lane Kiffin.

The popular Florida Gators X fan account @gatorsszn shared a photoshopped image of Lane Kiffin as the head coach of the program with the caption, "A Lane Kiffin Offense at Florida would feed families. I NEED this ASAP. Make the move."

The tweet has been more than half a million times since being posted Sunday.

I'm glad we're in week two and at least one fan base has already resorted to buying a ticket on a train to fantasy land. You simply love to see it.

The reactions, as you'd expect, were flooded with people cooking delusional Florida fans.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news (I actually love it!) for all the Florida fans out there, but Lane Kiffin isn't walking through the door to save you.

Why would he? He has zero incentive to take over what has turned into a legit dumpster fire in Gainesville. Kiffin makes around $9 million a year to live in the truly elite college town of Oxford, has taken Ole Miss to a new level of competitiveness and will go down as one of the most influential men in school history if he sticks around and has success in the playoff.

Short of a top five program in America - which Florida most certainly is not - coming calling for him, it's very hard to imagine he even entertains leaving.

The man has it made at Ole Miss. The offensive genius is the king of Oxford and is rolling. Why take a job that is a ground-up rebuild?

Having said all that, I'm truly enjoying Florida fans being this delusional by week two. It's truly awesome. This is what we love about college sports! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.