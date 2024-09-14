College Football Fans At Odds Over Targeting Penalty Called On Florida Gators Against Texas A&M

College football fans are coming together with their thoughts on a key moment in the Florida vs. Texas A&M game in Gainesville.

Towards the end of the second quarter, after a 45-minute weather delay, the Aggies were driving down the field looking to score another touchdown before halftime.

The ‘controversy’ came with just more than one minute left in the half, as the Aggies were trying to pick u a first down. On a pass from Marcel Reed, Gators player Trikweze Bridges seemed to have stopped Texas A&M on a key moment.

But, during the break, officials went to the monitor to look at a potential targeting call on Trikweze Bridges, who hit the Texas A&M receiver in the rear-end, which most fans thought was a clean tackle. Turns out, the SEC officiating crew wanted to take a look at the tackle, seeing if there was targeting on the play.

After the review, officials determined that Trikweze Bridges led with the crown of his helmet, hitting the receiver on the backside. So what would have been a very long third-down attempt for the Aggies, turned into a first down that gave Texas A&M another chance at adding points to the scoreboard.

A few plays later, quarterback Marcell Reed pushed the Aggies over the goal line, extending the lead to 20-0 at the halftime break.

At that moment, the reactions on social media were all over the place.

Florida's Billy Napier Boo'ed Off The Field At Halftime

This was a must-win game for the Florida Gators, with fans realizing how hard the remaining schedule was for the team. The calls for the job of Billy Napier were very loud, according to folks in attendance.

"Florida fans just booed a "drive sober or get pulled over" ad read by Bily Napier on the Jumbotron. They booed as Napier finished his TV interview and left the field again. They chanted "Fire Billy" during Florida's last offensive drive of the first half," Nick De La Torre tweeted.

It's safe to say that if the Gators do not make a comeback in the second half, things are going to get very dicey for the Florida head coach.