Florida Gators' Social Media Team Shamelessly Trolls Brian Kelly

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is in the hot seat after a 27-16 upset loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday. And the Gators' social media team added insult to injury.

Florida handed LSU its third-consecutive loss and effectively destroyed all hope the Tigers had to sneak into the College Football Playoff. Right after the game, the Gators' official social account posted a callback to LSU's Week 1 loss to USC.

After that game, a visibly angry Kelly pounded on the table during his post-game press conference. So Florida asked him kindly not to do the same to their table this week.

Then, the team posted a video showing Kelly speaking in a team meeting ahead of Saturday's game. He used Tom Petty's song "Won't Back Down," which traditionally plays during Florida's home games in The Swamp.

"This is where you start thinking about, ‘I’m gonna remember that song because I'm gonna sing that song in the fourth quarter,'" Kelly told the Tigers. "'I'm gonna remember that because that's my confidence level. ‘Cause going into the fourth quarter, we’re going to have this team.'"

Kelly gave Florida bulletin board material, and Florida used it.

"Still remember the words, Coach?" the Gators posted on social media, along with the video.

It was an all-around rough day for Kelly, as his sideline demeanor during the game also went viral. A video circulated of the coach berating wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who’s had a rocky return from injury. Kelly appeared to call Hilton "uncoachable." Many LSU fans are calling for Kelly's firing as the team fell to 6-4 and, likely, out of the Top-25 rankings.

Meanwhile, after a very rough start to the season, the win brought Florida back to .500. The Gators will host Ole Miss on Saturday while LSU takes on Vanderbilt at home.