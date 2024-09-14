Florida's Billy Napier Is Daring His Bosses To Fire Him With This Baffling Decision

Billy Napier, whose seat is easily the hottest not only in college football, but probably all football leagues across the world (including soccer!), is just toying with Florida Gators fans at this point.

For some reason, Napier has reportedly decided to start Graham Mertz at QB today against Texas A&M. Mertz, a senior in his billionth season, was the incumbent coming into the year, but then got hurt – and STUNK – against Miami in the opener.

Freshman sensation DJ Lagway started last week in a 38-7 win over Samford (that's with an M, not N), and fans – rightfully so – probably figured this would be the way forward. Why not, right? Why start Mertz when you can go ahead and get the rookie some playing time?

You ain't competing for a national title this year. You're barely competing for a bowl game. Graham Mertz, for as good as a human as he is, ain't the future in Gainesville. Frankly, Billy Napier probably isn't either, which makes today's decision to start Mertz all the more puzzling.

If you're on the hot seat, and you have a freshman five-star in your back pocket that you recruited, why not show him off and give the bosses a reason to keep you around? If DJ Lagway does well, Napier looks good and may get to keep his job. That's probably his best – and only – chance.

But nope. Louisiana Billy is thrusting Graham Mertz back into the starting lineup, and Florida fans are going THROUGH IT this morning:

Start DJ Lagway the rest of the way, Billy

Bingo! Preach, brother! Seriously, it just makes no sense.

And for those who say, ‘Well, Zach, Billy HAS to win and Graham gives Florida the best chance!' Shut up. No he doesn’t. You know he doesn't. I know he doesn't.

If Billy Napier is the only person on the planet who doesn't know that, he should be fired immediately anyway.

Nobody wants to go and watch Graham Mertz today. There isn't a single Florida fan on this planet who will tell you they do. Not one.

Start DJ Lagway. Play DJ Lagway. Showcase DJ Lagway. And maybe, just maybe, buy yourself some time.

It's insane how easy this is.