Five-Time Stanley Cup Champ To Make Legends Game Debut At 84

A new crop of players will soon be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and part of the festivities is the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic. On this year's roster of legends hitting the ice at Scotiabank Arena is 84-year-old, 5-time Stanley Cup champion Terry Harper.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native played 10 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens —that's where the five Cups came from 1962-63 to 1971-72. After that, he played four seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, three with the Detroit Red Wings, and then one season each with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Rockies.

While not a Hall of Famer himself, Harper does have a role in a really interesting part of hockey history. According to Gold Country Media, while Harper wasn't known as a fighter, he did have one very consequential fight.

On October 30, 1963, Harper wound up in the penalty box and at the time, there was only one sin bin for both teams. So, Harper had to share the space that night with Toronto Maple Leaf Bob Pulford — who went on to have a very successful career as a coach and GM — and the two wound up throwing hands in the penalty box.

Ten days later, the league introduced separate penalty boxes for each team.

I think that's worthy of a place in the Hall of Fame somewhere, but that's just me…

He'll be the oldest player on the ice in Toronto on November 10 by about two decades. According to NHL.com, there's only one other player in the lineup who was even alive when Harper made his NHL debut, and that's soon-to-be 65-year-old Mike Garner. Meanwhile, the youngest player on the roster is 36-year-old Wayne Simmonds.

As of last year, Harper — who lives in Folsom, California — still skates twice a week, and he's now hoping to pot his first goal in Toronto in 56 years, even if he's never seen the current arena.

"Have I ever played at Scotiabank Arena? I've never seen it," Harper joked. "Do they still hate the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto?"

Oh, yeah. Yeah, they do!

Best of luck out there, Terry! Give those young guys hell!