Watch: Fisherman Narrowly Avoids Being Impaled As Marlin Slaps Cell Phone Out Of His Hand

A man in Australia is thanking his lucky stars this week after nearly being impaled by a striped marlin that leaped out of the water near his boat.

Steve Wheeler was trying to document the final moments of a catch by angler James Thomas off the coast of Sydney when the marlin suddenly changed direction and jumped near the boat. Instead of stabbing Steve with its sharp bill, though, the marlin pierced right through his phone case, flinging the phone onto the deck and the case into the water.

The whole thing was caught on video, courtesy of Sydney-based Black Pete Quality Tackle.

WATCH:

"Steve stood there with a torn, bloodstained shirt and a ‘WTF just happened’ expression. I checked on him, and although shaken, he was OK," the post recounted. "When he lifted his shirt, we all braced for the worst, knowing how dangerous marlin bills can be. Thankfully, it was just a small scrape."

Marlin are known for being powerful, aggressive fighters that can run long distances, leap high and dive deep. And this certainly isn't the first time we've seen an angler face a close call with one of these majestic fish.

Watch this wild encounter from a fishing charter off the coast of Galveston last summer:

As for Steve Wheeler and the crew in Australia, they are grateful that the only casualty that day was a phone case.

"Never underestimate a marlin at the side of the boat," Black Pete Tackle warned. "Things can change in a split second. If a bill pierces you, it’s no joke — so always stay sharp and keep your wits about you.⁠"

Shoo, now go buy a lottery ticket, Steve!