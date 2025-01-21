The First Photo Of Lewis Hamilton At Ferrari Should Have All F1 Teams Shaking In Their Boots

This new year is hopefully going to be great for most of us, but even if 2025 isn't, at least we're going to get to see what happens when the winningest driver in Formula 1 history hops in the cockpit for the winningest team in the sport's history.

It was about a year ago that Lewis Hamilton sent a shockwave through Formula 1 by announcing that he would move from Mercedes — where he had been since 2014 — to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

It seems like a smart move toward the front of the grid given Ferrari's pace last season, but we'll see how they handle this season and crucially some big regulation changes in 2026.

Of course, before the season gets rolling, Hamilton had to head to Ferrari HQ in Maranello, and the photo from the visit may have other teams up and down the grid doing one of those gulps that Hanna-Barbera characters do when they're nervous.

Alright… look, even if you're not a Lewis fan, you've got to admit that picture goes hard.

It's a bit early for me to make my annual (and highly-anticipated) F1 predictions, but last year I hit the nail on the head with my prediction that Lewis would win a race.

He won two, and I think he'll win at least that many with the Scuderia this season.

As you can see from the video Ferrari posted from Hamilton's visit, it was an exciting day for the team.

Ferarri had a strong P2 finish behind McLaren in the Constructors' Standings, and it would be a massive disappointment if they didn't pick up right where they left off.

As long as Hamilton can come to grips with a Ferrari — which shouldn't be a huge issue; he is one of the best to ever hop in an F1 car — we should see Ferrari fighting for wins on most race weekends this season.