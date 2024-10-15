Finnish Hockey Player Janne Puhakka Murdered By Partner In Disturbing Incident

Finnish hockey player Janne Puhakka — that nation's first openly gay professional player — has been murdered by his partner in a disturbing incident just outside of Helsinki.

According to TMZ Sports, local reports stated that Puhakka, 29, was found dead in the home in Henttaa, Espoo — a suburb of Helsinki — that he had formerly shared with his partner, 66-year-old Norwegian veterinarian Rolf Nordmo.

Police quickly determined that the death was a homicide and suspected that Nordmo had been the shooter.

According to Daily Mail — citing a report from Finnish outlet YLE — Nordmo admitted to police that he had been the one who pulled the trigger and that the weapon used in the murder was a hunting rifle.

Puhakka had reportedly moved out of the home several weeks back after his relationship with Nordmo ended and had returned to the house to collect some of his belongings when he was murdered.

Puhakka played junior hockey in North America, having suited up for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He returned to Finland for the 2015-16 season and spent that year with the Espoo Blues of SM-Liiga, the country's highest level of professional hockey.

The following three seasons, Puhakka played for TuTo Turku and Espoo United of Mestis — the second-highest league in Finland — before playing one last season with Rapaces de Gap, a member of France's Ligue Magnus.

Puhakka came out as gay following his hockey career and discussed his life in a memoir titled, Ulos Kopista.

Puhaaka's death led to an outpouring of tributes, including one from Liiga.

We send our sincere condolences to his family, his relatives, and all his former teammates," Rapaces de Gap said in a team statement following news of Puhakka's death.

"Presenting in the team during the 2017/2018 season, Janne marked the staff and his teammates with his kindness and team spirit."