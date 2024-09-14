Football Fans Rejoice! DirecTV And Disney / ESPN Have Made A Deal!

After nearly two weeks of frustration for DirecTV sports fans, it appears that the pain of not being able to watch football on ESPN or ABC is finally over!

Yes, that's right - for anyone reading this that may have been ‘blacked out’ from Disney programming on their DirecTV service, do yourself a favor and turn on ESPN immediately because it's finally back!

According to CNBC, the new deal, "gives DirecTV the opportunity to offer multiple genre-specific options such as sports, entertainment and kids and family, inclusive of Disney’s traditional TV networks, along with its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+."

The result means that all programming for the 11+ million DirecTV subscribers has returned after being taken away on September 1st. It's unclear what future subscription packages on the platform will cost. I can tell you as someone who has DirecTV that I don't care right now about what the future plans may cost. I'm just stoked to have the ability to watch ABC and ESPN programming again.

And so is Pat McAfee, who welcomed all DTV subscribers back to ESPN's College Gameday program while on air.

On September 1st, DirecTV pulled all Disney-related programming, including ABC, ESPN, FX and more - right as the U.S. Open was happening and just minutes before No. 12 LSU kicked off against No. 23 USC in their season openers.

It looked like this:

As I said at the time, the result was absolute chaos.

Social media was an absolute mess for DirecTV - God bless whoever was part of their Customer Service or social teams the last two weeks because they absolutely deserve a raise.

More details will come in the coming days. But for right now? Let's focus on football baby, because it's Saturday! Let's Go!