Fighting Irish QB Pukes After Perfect Opening Drive

Riley Leonard leaves it all on the football field.

College football fans are already calling Notre Dame's opening drive against Ohio State on Monday night the best CFP Championship Game opening drive of all time. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on after being stopped short of the end zone in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 CFP National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scrambles a Cody Simon #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pursues during the second quarter in the 2025 CFP National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard certainly hopes so — gasping for air and blowing up chunks on Notre Dame's sideline following the 18-play, 75-yard scoring drive. 

Notre Dame took the lead, 7-0, to start the game and chewed up half of the clock from the first quarter.

Per ESPN's Molly McGrath, after celebrating his TD, Leonard beelined to the Fighting Irish sideline and started throwing up.

Leonard engineered a gargantuan nine-minute drive, capped with a one-yard rush at the goal line by the senior. Notre Dame's drive was made all the more exciting by a pair of successful fourth-down attempts.

Marcus Freeman and the Irish showed up looking to start a slugfest with the Buckeyes.

Fans on social media reacted to the drive, praising the rumblin' and tumblin' ND offense. 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick - living in Southern California.

All about Jeopardy, sports, Thai food, Jiu-Jitsu, faith. I've watched every movie, ever. (@alejandroaveela, via X)