'Pesky Pole' Has College Football Fans Laughing At Fenway Bowl Setup

There might not be anything worse in college football than having a bowl game played at an outdoor baseball stadium, and the Fenway Bowl, along with the PinStripe Bowl, are both proving that point to be true.

While the game between North Carolina and UConn was a route in the first half, thanks to the Huskies running the ball down the throats of the Tar Heels, it was the field conditions and television view that had fans more upset than the actual score.

First off, if you can’t provide the fans at home a view of the stadium on television that isn't obstructed, maybe the network should've found a better camera angle. Thanks to the ‘Pesky Pole’ at Fenway Park, viewers were treated to an obstructed view while watching this game from the couch, and they weren't happy.

It also doesn't help that the field conditions were horrid for both teams, thanks to some winter weather that came though the area, along with a steady dose of rain. But, this is the risk these bowls take when they bring in new sod before the game.

Yes, there are ways to not make a football game turn into a mud-bowl, which already had two teams that college football fans weren’t overly excited to watch.

It's not as if Bill Belichick was coaching North Carolina on Saturday, but I bet he was looking at the Tar Heels trailing 24-7 at halftime and thinking about how much work he'll have to do this off-season.

Field Conditions At Pinstripe And Fenway Bowl Games Are Terrible

If you wondered why some college football players are hesitant to play in bowl games that are not part of the playoff, today's Pinstripe and Fenway Bowl are perfect examples.

Field conditions were putrid for all teams participating. Inside Yankee Stadium, it was Nebraska and Boston College sliding around the surface like it was an outdoor water park. Oh, and good luck to the field goal kickers, who had a better shot at kicking a foul ball than getting it through the uprights.

The Fenway Bowl wasn't any better, but UConn must've had those high-spike cleats, as they rushed for 151 yards in the first half, compared to just 1-yard from North Carolina.

Hey, I'll take any type of college football this late in the year, especially when the playoff quarterfinals aren’t starting until Tuesday night.

But for the viewers at home, I imagine they didn’t turn on the television today and think they'd have a massive pole blocking their view.