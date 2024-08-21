Felony Case Dropped Against Giants Legend Lawrence Taylor After Being Targeted by 'Estranged Wife'

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor had a felony case dropped against him in Broward County, Florida, over claims that LT failed to register himself as a sex offender during a visit last month.

South Florida attorney Mark Eiglarsh, who is representing LT, revealed that the Hall of Famer had been targeted by his estranged wife amid a nasty divorce battle. His arrest in July marked the second time in the last five years that Taylor has found himself in trouble for the same thing.

Taylor is registered as a sex offender after being arrested for statutory rape in 2010 and later pleading guilty to sexual misconduct involving an underage girl. He was arrested in 2021 in Florida for failing to register as a sex offender.

Eiglarsh previously spoke with TMZ Sports, calling Taylor's latest arrest a misunderstanding. Taylor turned himself in to authorities in Broward County, FL, after a warrant was issued for his arrest due to failure to register as a sexual offender.

"As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense," Eiglarsh told the outlet. "This situation is a significant misunderstanding. We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor’s innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome."

The Giants icon has been on the wrong end of legal troubles since leaving the NFL, including arrests regarding domestic violence, driving under the influence, and a hit-and-run.

