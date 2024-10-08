Fans Still Having Trouble Believing That Saints Kicker Blake Grupe Isn't In Middle School

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in a game that doubled as a homecoming for Saints kicker Blake Grupe, a Missouri native.

However, more people are still trying to figure out whether or not the youthful-looking kicker is even old enough to play in the National Football League.

Of course, he is. But you can probably understand why people might have questions.

Let's start with the homecoming. Grupe hails from Sedalia, Missouri, and then went on to play his college ball at Arkansas State and Notre Dame before getting signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Back in his home state, Grupe decided to show some love to his Kansas City Royals who are currently battling the New York Yankees in the NLDS.

Damn, the throwback George Brett jersey. Excellent choice. He looks like he's ready to come running out of the dugout with his hair on fire to argue about the pine tar on his bat or tell the story of the time he crapped his pants in Vegas (which is one of the funniest videos ever put on the internet. you're welcome).

Grupe was also more than happy to sign for fans.

But that's the clip that caught a lot of fans' attention because they couldn't get over how much it looked like Grupe would have to make sure he was back home before the street lines came on.

Grupe is actually 25 years old — almost 26 — but yeah, that dude should probably just tape his ID to his shirt when he goes out because I guarantee he gets carded non-stop. Probably for things you normally don't even need to show ID for. The cashier will just take look one look at him and say, "Buddy, I'm going to need some ID, I'm not comfortable selling Drano to someone under 15."

It wasn't a busy night for Grupe. He attempted only two extra points for the Saints, one of which he missed.