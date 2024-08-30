Fans Roast Connor Stalions For Losing His First Game As A HS DC By Nearly 40 Points

You may have heard that Connor Stalions has a new volunteer gig as a defensive coordinator at Mumford High School outside of Detroit. Mind you, this is the same guy who helped Michigan cheat for over two-and-a-half years by stealing the play call signs of opposing teams.

While he definitely is a cheater, he does have some collegiate level coaching experience under his belt (whether it’s legit is debatable, but I digress). So you would think that Stalions would be able to provide some much-needed help to a high school with a football program that has had just nine winning seasons in the past 20 years.

Well, that hasn't been the case, at least not in week one. Stalions’ first week on the job yielded a pretty miserable result.

The Thurston Eagles defeated the Mumford Mustangs, 48-10 , according to Max Preps. However, if you ask the X page FootballScoop, the final score was 47-6 in favor of Thurston.

But seriously, does it even matter at that point? When you're debating whether Mumford lost by 38 points or 41 points, it's safe to assume that the Mustangs got their butts absolutely whooped.

For a guy who’s already despised by every college football fan outside of Ann Arbor, this was easy fodder for some absolutely hilarious roasts on social media.

Now look, Mumford High School is a pretty awful team this season to begin with. According to Max Preps, the team is ranked 61st in Division II football in the Wolverine State, which is pretty awful. But that does not mean that Stalions isn’t going to get a lot of scrutiny any time he loses.

And if you lose a game by 38–41 points, you’ve earned it.