Fans Mock Bronny James With 'MVP' Chants And LeBron Is To Blame

Washington Wizards fans mocked Bronny James last night as they started chanting "MVP" as the underperforming rookie stepped to the free throw line last night.

Bronny James, of course, has been nothing close to an MVP, averaging 0.3 points per game heading into last night's Wizards vs Lakers matchup, while also shooting 1 for 16 from the field and not hitting a single three pointer in 13 games.

I think it's time for all of us to say shame on LeBron James for allowing this to happen.

LEBRON PUSHED HIS SON INTO THE NBA BEFORE HE WAS READY

Not only myself, but NBA fans and even Stephen A. Smith, as recently as Wednesday, all warned "King James," this was bound to happen. Bronny James should not be anywhere near an NBA court. The only reason he is, of course, is because of his father demanding Los Angeles draft his son with the 55th overall pick, something the team is now deeply regretting as they lack any depth due to a number of injuries.

The egotistical LeBron is so checked out from reality that he made it all about himself rather than about having his son develop the correct way in college before heading to the NBA Draft. Or, at the very least, spending more time in the G League than on the Lakers' main roster.

What's sad is that it's not Bronny James's fault. He was put in this situation because of his father, similar to why LaVar Ball's kids were ridiculed and ripped for years because of how cringe their father was.

Fortunately, LaVar's son LaMelo was able to push through the criticism and excel.

The question is - will Bronny be able to?

After all, as LeBron James should know more than anyone else, basketball is a business. In the end, numbers and stats don't lie, which is not good for Bronny.

