Fans Loved John Sutcliffe's Opening For Monday Night Football

ESPN’s John Sutcliffe sure knows how to hype up a crowd.

The man has been working as the Spanish Monday Night Football reporter for a very long time, so much so that tonight’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys was the 300th of his career . Throughout his legendary run, he’s had countless viral moments with NFL players that have made him a favorite with fans and players alike.

Sutcliffe is one of the most underrated treasures in the media industry, and he got his chance to be front and setter on the stage he’s covered for so many years.

Before kickoff, Sutcliffe channeled the energy that he brings to postgame interviews to hype up the crowd - and he did not disappoint.

I need to get this injected into my veins somehow, does anyone know a guy who can help me out? This is phenomenal. We all know that Spanish commentators bring an insane level of energy to soccer football broadcasts, why shouldn’t we have one do the same for real football, which is way more exciting?

NFL fans - especially Spanish-seaking ones - thought that this was a phenomenal way to get the action started at AT&T Stadium.

I need to have Sutcliffe have the Monday night hype man form now on. I think the whole world would enjoy it.