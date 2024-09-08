Fans Have Divided Reactions To Carrie Underwood's New Edition Of The SNF Theme Song

Sunday Night Football on NBC is back, and that means several things.

First and foremost, it means that our Sunday evenings just got booked for the next five months. It also means that we’re going to have get over our disdain for the shift of the games only being accessible on Peacock (I already did).

But it also means that before every game from here on out, we are going to see Carrie Underwood sing her trademark "I’ve Been Waiting All Day For Sunday Night" theme song.

Personally, I think it’s usually pretty good. Over the years, it has seen some minor changes take place, but overall the core of its presentation has stayed the same (which is a good thing).

However, this year’s version seems a bit more polarizing, not because it was radically different, but because people are people, and we can never agree on anything.

Before I show you how the fans responded, I’ll show you the video itself.

I don’t see anything wrong with it! Other than the painfully obvious part where you can tell that she isn’t playing the guitar at all, it seemed pretty solid.

Many fans evidently agreed with my assessment,

But there were plenty of people who thought it was the worst thing ever.

But in the end, does it really matter? Underwood’s shtick takes up maybe two minutes of the three-hour broadcast. And even if you don’t like it, you can literally just go pee while its happening so you can have an empty tank as you get ready to watch football.

Because that’s the most important part of the evening, not what Underwood does. Let the enjoyment of Sunday Night Football begin!

What do you think about Underwood’s performance? Did it get you stoked for the game or make you want to turn off the TV? Let me know: john.simmons@outkick.com.