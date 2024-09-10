Fans Are Concerned That Trevor Lawrence Is Gearing Up To Lop Off His Lucious Locks

Trevor Lawrence posted a mysterious message on his X account on Tuesday and it has fans fearing the worst: that the man with the most famous flow in football is about to take a seat in the barber's chair.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller didn't waste any time licking his wounds after his team's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday by a score of 20-17.

Nope, on Tuesday he decided to tease fans with a cryptic tweet that has got people talking — and worrying about the fate of his follicles.

Now that is obviously — at least to this humble and very handsome writer's eyes — the wind up for some kind of ad campaign. Remember when Snoop Dogg did that whole "I'm giving up smoke" campaign to help move smokeless fireplaces?

Yeah, like that.

Plus, he tagged EverBank Stadium — home of the Jaguars — and that stadium is scheduled to be getting a very substantial facelift over the next few years.

Still, the imagery has some people thinking that the change in question will involve scissors and would spell the end of Lawrence's signature, Jeff Spicoli=esque do.

If and when Lawrence does decide to cut off his hair, he should absolutely do it by partnering with Head And Shoulders or some other hair care company. I remember hearing that ZZ Top turned down a bunch of money from Gilette to shave their beards, and to me, that's the surest sign that you've got an iconic look.

If a company is willing to throw money at you for the right to have their product change your look, that's good.

Now, Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill turned that deal down (by the way, it never ceases to amaze me that the one guy without the massive beard in ZZ Top is Frank Beard. What are the chances?), but we'll have to see if Lawrence ever goes that route.