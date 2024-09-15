Fan Dead, One Injured Near Ford Field Following Shooting At Lions-Bucs Tailgate

A shooting following the Week 2 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed one life Sunday and left a man injured in critical condition.

The incident began with an argument among fans, and the victim was reportedly in his 40s.

The Detroit Police Department announced that the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. (EDT) and that a man had been taken into custody following the tragic shooting.

An investigation has been announced by the department — Chief of the Detroit Police Department, James White, also relayed that the man injured at the scene is in his 30s and that the suspect is in his 20s.

"A large fight broke out (which) disbursed after a few minutes," Chief White said Sunday.

"They reconvened a few feet away from where the initial fight started. The two fighters put up their hands like they were about to fight each other ... one of the people in the fight, a male from Oak Park, pulls out a gun and fires at least twice. Two people were struck," White noted.

According to the Daily Mail, the unfortunate incident reportedly happened near Ford Field in the Eastern Market area.

Tampa Bay stunned the Detroit Lions with a 20-16 win.

