F1 Team Is Fixing Its Terrible Name… Kind Of

While the team has been around for many years, Red Bull's sister team made its debut on the Formula 1 grid under the moniker "Visa Cash App RB," and it turns out it was their last season with that name too.

Which is good, because that was a terrible name, but they're only tweaking it a little bit.

The team's name was obviously the product of sponsorship deals, but what really confused fans was what to call them. A lot of fans and broadcasters went with RB, the team itself seemed to use VCARB.

Team CEO Peter Bayer admitted to The Race that the name was confusing and revealed that moving forward, the team's name will be Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

"We’ve been struggling to a certain extent with making it clear to people what the team name is, and seen so many versions," Bayer told the outlet.

"In January, it all happened within weeks, and we’ve been probably rushing a couple of things. What we see ultimately is that people are referring to us as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. And Racing Bulls anyway is our company name."

Bayer noted that he had seen "Racing Bulls" used by the media at times, and conceded that the decision to go with "RB" just caused confusion with Red Bull.

That's especially true when you consider the names the team's cars get. Red Bull's car uses the initials RB, like, for example, this year's challenger, the RB-20.

Visa Cash App RB/Racing Bulls? Their car was called the RB VCARB 01.

Yeah, I'd say that's a little confusing.

"So that’s why we decided to clarify that, and basically what you will see in the future is Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, and VCARB as an abbreviation," Bayer said.

I think we're going to get more fans referring to them as Racing Bulls, but at least the "RB" appears to be gone.

Visa Cash App RB finished this in P8 and has yet to formally announce the team's driver lineup for next season.

However, it is widely expected that Sergio Perez will be replaced at Red Bull next season by Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda with one of them staying with VCARB alongside F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar.