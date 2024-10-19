F1 Drivers Try — And Fail — To Identify Sports Logos, College Mascots

Austin is the place to be for sports fans this weekend with the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs going tow-to-tow on Saturday and the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix festivities happening all weekend long.

So, crossovers were inevitable, We saw Nick Saban doing a hot lap around the track on Friday, and now we've got something that has become one of my favorite types of content, "People trying to guess sports team logos and/or mascots and getting them wrong" videos.

This time, the people guessing are F1 drivers.

First, F1 put out its own video in which they handed drivers logos of North American sports teams and while some guesses were in the ballpark, others were way off.

A couple of quick thoughts on this:

The Brooklyn Greens sounds like it could have been a team that played in the 1920s and had a center with a name like Orville "Longlegs" O'Sullivan.

The only two that should've gotten their logos right were Haas' Nico Hulkenburg and Mercedes' George Russell. Hulkenberg missed the Broncos despite racing a member of the team's ownership group every weekend, while Russell whiffed on the Predators by mixing them up with the Jaguars. Forgiveable, but he's a UK guy and no team spends more time in Jolly Old England than the Jags.

"Austin Sharks" is going to be my professional wrestling name.

As much fun as it is to goof on these dudes, none of them grew up in North America. I bet if you showed us some European club football logos we'd be like, "Uh, the Berlin… Guten Tags?"

Fun stuff, but F1 wasn't the only one with this kind of idea, because College Gameday is in town and Jess Sims ventured into the paddock to ask drivers to identify college mascots.

First of all, how has no one ever run a burnt orange Longhorns livery? That show car behind Jess during the intro looks spectacular.

Hilarious stuff, but I think we need to take a moment to appreciate that Haas' Kevin Magnussen knew that the Georgia Bulldogs are in the SEC.