F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Posts Absurd Photo Of His Neck

Formula 1 won't be back in action for another month and a half or so, but fans are in mid-season form buzzing about Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso's neck after he posted a wild photo of himself to X.

Now, as you may or may not know, F1 drivers are known for their thick, tree trunk-like necks. The reason? Well, your head weighs quite a bit, and so does the helmet that sits on top of it, and then when you throw in the G-forces that drivers pull during a race, it's a lot for one's neck to keep up with.

So drivers do a lot of exercise to make sure their neck muscles are as strong as they can be to minimize fatigue in that department during a race.

Fernando Alonso is a two-time World Champion and has been in F1 on and off since the start of the 21st century, so he has had a lot of time to work on those muscles.

He posted a photo of himself doing some of those exercises ahead of the 2025 season, and his neck blew peoples' minds.

Now that's a neck.

I think Fernando's neck could single-handedly beat me up and it wouldn't even be close.

I mean, this doesn't look like any human neck I've ever seen.

Just insane.

The 43-year-old is under contract with Aston Martin through the 2026 season which means he'll be in one of the team's cars for the first year of the next set of regulations which could dramatically shake up the running order.

Furthermore, Aston Martin's 2026 car is also slated to be the first with significant design work from legendary designer Adrian Newey.

So he's got plenty of racing left in him, but even beyond F1, Alonso still has some racing ambitions. According to PlanetF1, Alonso has an interest in rallying — with a specific goal of winning the famous Dakar Rally — when he wraps up his F1 career.