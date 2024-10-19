EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Talks Attending Famous Muhammad Ali Bout, Support From Don King with OutKick's Tyrus

Former President Donald Trump sat for an exclusive interview on OutKick's "Maintaining with Tyrus" and shared stories from the glory days of boxing, including meeting iconic faces of the sport like Muhammad Ali and the legendary boxing promoter Don King.

Recognized as the king of New York well before his days leading the nation as the 45th president, Donald Trump was welcomed to a front-row seat for the "Fight of the Century" between Ali and Joe Frazier.

For more "Maintaining with Tyrus," catch additional clips on the OutKick network.

Trump shared his experiences of being in a room with Ali and King, the latter of whom still proudly supports Trump amid his bid for another run at office.

Less than a month away from the presidential election, Trump is putting on the gloves and going all in on winning back the White House — this time squaring off against current Vice President Kamala Harris for the seat of Commander-in-Chief.

Taking inspiration from the boxing greats, Trump is ready for his final run at becoming president, hoping to save a nation bludgeoned by four years of a Joe Biden and Harris presidency.

Will Trump go the distance? Tyrus sat down with Trump to discuss.

WATCH:

"You can talk trash with the best of all," Tyrus told former president Trump, "who is the biggest influence? Was it Don King or Muhammad Ali?"

Trump had high praise for Ali and King.

"There's nobody like Don King … nobody like that. And Muhammad Ali, nobody like him. These were two unique people. You know, Don King was a tough cookie, too. … Muhammad Ali was actually a friend of mine."

Talking about the "Fight of the Century" between Ali and Frazier, Trump still considers it his top prizefight that he attended. Trump also reminisced about the heyday of boxing when men duked it out for 15 rounds, putting on slugfests cemented firmly in sports history.

"I was at Madison Square Garden. … Ali versus Frazier," Trump shared.

Tyrus responded, "That's, in my opinion, the most historic fight of all time."

"It was the craziest evening — two undefeated, legendary fighters. They were both undefeated and it was brutal. Those were the days of the 15-round fights. …

"In terms of an event, I think that was maybe the greatest event."

Check out the full interview between OutKick's Tyrus and former president Donald Trump, where the two discuss heavy-hitting topics leading up to the November 5 presidential election.

Watch the interview on OutKick — premiering Oct. 18 at 7 a.m. (EDT).