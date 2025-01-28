Everything's Coming Up Cooper DeJean!: Eagles CB Gets Zamboni Ride Ahead Of Super Bowl

It's a good time to be Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

On Sunday, DeJean and the Birds punched their tickets to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, and if that wasn't already cool enough, 24 hours later he was riding shotgun on a Zamboni at the Wells Fargo Center.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

DeJean got one of the best seats in the house between periods during the Philadelphia Flyers' 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

The "Coooooop" chants were plentiful as DeJean slowly did a few laps to lay down a fresh playing surface.

What a 24 hours. I'm sure if you asked him what the best part was, he'd say winning the NFC Championship Game and going to the Super Bowl in his rookie season. But if you said, "No, seriously," I bet he'd say, "Alright, the Zamboni was pretty badass…"

People revere Zambonis. My brother drives one, and when he tells people this, you'd think he'd just told them he performs some kind of difficult surgery on those in need.

Everyone wants to ride on one too. I think if you told someone to choose between taking a ride on a Zamboni or in some kind of rare sports car, they'd still pick the rare sports car, but not before chewing it over for a little bit.

I mean, even DeJean was so fired up about Zamboni'ing that he had no problem sitting on it while NBC Sports Philadelphia kept their cameras on him for an uncomfortably long time while the on-ice officials walked past.

It's going to take a while before he comes down from the high of going 9 miles an hour around a 200-by-85-foot sheet of ice, but perhaps DeJean can channel some of that excitement and use it on February 9 in the Big Easy as the Eagles try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.