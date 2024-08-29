Everyone Likes ABBA Including Donald Trump And the Band Isn’t Happy About It

I don't think you'll find too many people who don't like Swedish pop music sensation ABBA at least a little bit. You don't need to be a big fan, but you're lying if you say you don't tap your foot when "Super Trouper" starts playing.

Hell, every time I walk down the seltzer aisle and I see stacks of Waterloo brand seltzer, I go, "Water-Loooooo!"

I wish that was a joke. I'm dead serious.

Even Donald Trump likes himself some ABBA, but that's precisely what's got the Swedish outfit angrier than someone trying to put together a Östavall adjustable coffee table from IKEA.

According to Daily Mail, Trump and running-mate JD Vance used the group's songs, "The Winner Takes It All," "Money, Money, Money," and "Dancing Queen" at a rally in Minnesota on July 27.

I get why the first two songs would make sense at a rally… but I've been sitting here for most of the afternoon trying to figure out how "Dancing Queen" makes sense for a political rally.

Whatever the case, ABBA and their record label Universal Music, are not happy about it.

"Together with the members of ABBA, we have discovered that videos have been released where ABBA's music has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately removed and taken down," Universal Music said in a statement, per Daily Mail, adding that no permission or license had been granted to the campaign.

Oh, here we go… another one of these.

Look, if they're not getting paid the money they're due in royalties or licensing fees, I can understand it, especially if the label got involved.

However, more often than not, the artists who do this sort of thing when Republicans use their song (it only ever goes this way) are doing it for attention. Plain and simple. I really don't see what the complaint is: someone cued up "Money, Money, Money" on a Spotify playlist. No one left that rally saying, "I'm voting for Donald Trump because he clearly has ABBA's support; I heard what songs they were playing!"

It doesn't happen. When Trump brought Robert F. Kennedy Jr. onstage last week, they played the Foo Fighters song "My Hero." We had another round of this nonsense then.

Unfortunately, this isn't going to go away, because if Trump plays anything not by Kid Rock, Ted Nugent or any other conservative artist this will keep happening.

It's ridiculous, but this is just how badly politics have broken a lot of brains.

Even historically neutral Swedish ones.