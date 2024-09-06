People Had A Lot Of Thoughts About The Lousy Turf In Brazil

There was a lot to talk about going into Friday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but once the game started there was one topic that got a lot of attention and it was the turf they were playing on at Corinthians Arena.

The folks at MetLife Stadium just breathed a sigh of relief upon realizing it's not their turf that people are ragging on for once…

Obviously, the primary tenant at Corinthians Arena is a soccer club, so they use a turf that's well-suited for what they call "football" in other parts of the world, which is not the type of turf that works best for what we call "football" here in the United States of America.

This left some players slipping and sliding all over the place at times.

Alright; that's definitely less than ideal.

Considering it practically impossible not to notice players looking like they were trying out for the Icecapades everyone had some thoughts about the turf situation.

This includes LeBron James who kept his assessment brief:

Well put. It was nice of him to put which game it was so we all knew which field he was talking about.

Fortunately, JJ Watt — a guy who knows a thing or two about NFL turfs, is married to a soccer player, and invested in an English Premier League team — explained the differences between what makes a good football turf different from a soccer turf.

Those were two of the biggest names to chime in on #TurfgateBrazil2024 but believe me, there were plenty of people talking about it.

See, MetLife Stadium? You're not the only one whose turf sucks!

As JJ Watt said, this seems like a reality when it comes to playing games internationally, but the last thing the league needs while it's trying to grow the game is a star going down with a non-contact injury thanks to a lousy field.