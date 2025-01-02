Even Big 12 Commish Brett Yormark Doesn't Know What Happened With Missed Targeting Call

One of the most unfortunate stories of the College Football Playoff thus far was the bewildering missed targeting call during Wednesday's game between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils.

In a pivotal moment in the game, late in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 24, ASU mounted a potential game-winning drive. On 3rd and 15, the Sun Devils threw a pass short of the sticks, completing a 10-yard pass to Melquan Stoval. Stoval got lit up by defensive back Michael Taafe, with what appeared to be textbook helmet-to-helmet targeting.

Bizarrely, even after video review, the referees declined to call targeting, and ASU was forced to punt. Everyone, including the commissioner of ASU's new conference, the Big 12, wants answers. So far, nobody's getting any. Even Brett Yormark.

Brett Yormark's Statement On Officiating Raises More Questions

Yormark issued a statement on Thursday about the missed call, saying he's been asking for "clarity" as to what the refs saw. And doesn't seem to have gotten a satisfactory answer.

"I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State's final drive of the 4th quarter with Richard Clark," Yormark said. "Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP's future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next."

There shouldn't need to be a conversation, or the need for clarity. The referees should have gotten the call right on the field. The fact that they didn't, in such an obvious situation, has only given rise to unfortunate conversations about the motives of those involved.

Several other officiating experts have confirmed the play met the definition of targeting. Which everyone could see, other than the crew on the field.

And the fact that Yormark hasn't gotten an answer doesn't reflect well on the crew, the conference they represent, or the CFP at large.

It's possible that the correct call would still have resulted in a Texas win. But there's no way to know for certain, and the ASU fans, coaches and players will have to live with that disappointment for years to come. With no explanation or apology.