ESPN Radio Producer Calls Out Host Chris Canty For Blatant Lie About Jalen Hurts

Some ESPN analysts are apparently quite fond of revisionist history, especially as it relates to their own opinions. Ryan Clark tried to lie about his past opinion of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud but, as far as we can tell, no one at ESPN called him out on it (but I did).

READ: ESPN's Ryan Clark Wants To Be NFL GM, Lies About C.J. Stroud & Bryce Young To Prove He Can Do It

ESPN Radio host Chris Canty wasn't as fortunate as Clark, at least as far as co-workers are concerned.

If you don't know – and you probably don't – Canty, a former NFL player, hosts the morning show on ESPN Radio with Michelle Smallmon and Evan Cohen. Yes, that's the timeslot where Mike & Mike dominated for 20 years before Mike Greenberg left, and the slot fell into the sports media abyss.

Well, now that spot is occupied by the three people mentioned above, and Canty got himself into some trouble on Monday morning when he tried to say he ranked Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as a top-ten quarterback prior to this season.

"I had Jalen Hurts as a top-ten QB coming into the season," Canty said.

"You also had him outside the Top 10 at one point," associate producer Pat Costello chimes in from the booth.

"No, I had him as a Top 10 QB coming into the season, I'm sitting here looking at my notes," Canty retorts.

"There [are] clips online from First Take and this show of you saying, 'I don't have Jalen Hurts in the top 10,'" Costello fires right back.

Costello is correct. A quick fact check easily shows that Canty clearly stated that Jalen Hurts is not a top-ten NFL quarterback.

Yikes. Canty getting schooled by an underling on his own radio show is a bad look.

But rather than take the L, Canty decided to try and defend himself. Very poorly, I might add.

Firstly, this is a list of PLAYOFF QUARTERBACKS. Canty circled the date of the post, which is clearly not "before the season." Yet, he somehow thinks that's a valid rebuttal?

Secondly, Canty has Hurts ranked tenth among PLAYOFF QUARTERBACKS. So, unless he thinks Jalen Hurts is better than Joe Burrow, he couldn't possibly rank Hurts in the top ten among all quarterbacks.

That's not to mention other non-playoff QBs this season that Canty could have ranked above Hurts, such as Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers.

Hell, he has Hurts ranked below Sam Darnold, so it's not a stretch to think he might rank Hurts as not even inside the top 15, let alone the top 10.

By the way, Canty also named Saquon Barkley as one of the five most "overrated" players in the NFL prior to this season.

All of this is just a way to state the obvious: don't go to Chris Canty for your NFL opinions; though, I'm not sure that there's a single person who does.