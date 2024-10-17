ESPN May Get Slapped With A Huge Fine By FCC Over Irritating Promo

If you or a loved one were irked by an ESPN promo notification, a slap on the wrist may be on the way for the network.

According to the FCC's proposal, ESPN may face a hefty fine for misusing its Emergency Alert System during last year's NBA season.

The Federal Communications Commission received several complaints alleging that ESPN repeatedly broadcast the Emergency Alert System (EAS) Tones during a sports-related promotion. ESPN acknowledged that the promotional spot in question was broadcast six times between October 20 and 24, 2023, across two ESPN-owned networks.

The network has been fined for violating the Commission’s EAS rules in the past, notably in 2015 and 2021. "This prior history was a significant factor in determining the proposed forfeiture in this case," the Commission said regarding ESPN's noncompliance.

This time, the FCC proposed a $147,000 fine for the network for "violating rules on broadcasting emergency alert tones during promotional segments for the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season."

Between the possible fines and its latest multi-year contract extension with Kendrick Perkins, ESPN clearly doesn't know how to handle its NBA department properly.

"Transmitting EAS Tones in the absence of an actual emergency is not a game," an FCC statement read, relayed by Reuters. "These types of violations can raise substantial public safety concerns by causing confusion and in some cases interfering with legitimate emergency uses.

"Today's proposed fine reflects the FCC's commitment to keep the lines clear when it comes to the proper use of tools broadcasters are entrusted with to assist the public during an emergency."

An L for ESPN is a W for sports fans.