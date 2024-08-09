ESPN Brutally Roasted Over College Football Theme Song Selection

College football fans aren't impressed with ESPN's choice for the theme song for the upcoming college football season.

ESPN always picks a new song to represent the season and to play in promos for big games on the network. It's not new at all. It's something that has been announced every year prior to the season starting, but the choice this year has people talking.

The network picked Jelly Roll's "Get By" as its 2024 anthem, and the reactions quickly rolled in.

ESPN roasted for its 2024 college football anthem choice.

College football fans aren't impressed at all, and they made that crystal clear on social media. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

While I'm definitely not a hater of Jelly Roll at all, I agree with people saying this is a big swing and a miss from ESPN.

The person above who suggested a remix of Zach Bryan's "American Nights" nailed it. There's currently a version going viral that would have been perfect for the 2024 college football anthem.

I'm also confident ESPN could have easily afforded it.

There's also a "Delta Dawn" version going viral that would have been a better choice. It's nothing against Jelly Roll, but the song simply doesn't pop.

A college football anthem should make you want to run through a brick wall. Are you feeling that with ESPN's pick? I'm certainly not.

Do you have an opinion on the song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.