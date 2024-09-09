ESPN Can't Figure Out How to Spell Name Of New York QB Aaron 'Rodgers'

The folks at the Worldwide Leader in Sports had a tough time figuring out how to spell "Aaron Rodgers."

During their Monday Night Football broadcast, ESPN was criticized for running a graphics package that misspelled the New York Jets quarterback's name as Aaron "Rogers."

If the mistake was hidden somewhere in the background or running on a chyron, it's one thing.

When the word "ROGERS" is plastered all over your television, it's hard not to notice.

How did a producer greenlight this stuff?

It's clear that a millennial project manager at ESPN headquarters is probably pulling their hair out right now.

We all make mistakes with typos, guilty as changed, but this was a truly egregious and embarrassing move by ESPN.

ESPN couldn't bring the "D" and neither could the Jets.

The graphics package flashed as the San Francisco 49ers scored a field goal in the second quarter.

Even without Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers offense is humming in primetime and spoiling Aaron Rodgers' (second?) debut as the Jets' savior under center.

San Fran led 26-13 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Jets also surrendered more than 100 yards rushing to CMC's backup, Jordan Mason, who scored a touchdown in the third quarter. Mason had a touchdown called back in the first half.

